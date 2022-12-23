Apple TV May Soon Be Available For Android Users: Reports

For a surprise, Apple TV which is among the popular streaming services for iOS users is now expected to be released for Android users soon. According to a report by Financial Express citing a well-known tipster ShrimpApplePro, Apple has already rolled out the services for the internal beta testers.

According to the reports, Apple is reportedly already testing the application internally on Android. Notably, reports also state that when compared to other platforms, the application's user interface will be completely different.

The Apple TV app is already on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. As a surprise, Apple TV can also be used on Android TVs as well. Prior to being made available to all Android TV devices, the service had first been introduced in 2020 for the Sony Bravia model. To check if your TV or device supports the platform, you can visit https://www.apple.com/in/apple-tv-app/devices/

Recently, Apple has rolled out plenty of new updates for its existing iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks. With the new updated version of iPhones, the tech giant has added a variety of new features including Freeform App, Advanced Data Protection, New Home App Architecture, Disable Wallpaper and Notifications for Always On Display, Contacts Only AirDrop, Lock Screen Sleep Widget, Lock Screen Medication Widget, 5G, TV App Live Sports Scores, Live Activities, Crash Detection Optimizations, Airtag Alerts and more.

Additionally, Apple has added a new karaoke feature to the Apple Music using which the user can sing along with the lyrics on the display. The feature comes up with a lot of customisations for the subscribers. The users can also sing a duet with their friends, family, and loved ones. Notably, the users can select a track from millions of songs available on Apple Music.