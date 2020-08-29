According to a report by Coywolf, Apple is likely working on launching its own search engine. The report claims that the iPhone maker has put up job openings for search engineers and the listings stress on integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP).

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Google unquestionably has been the most popular search engine in the world with millions of users on Androids and iPhones. However, Apple might soon challenge Google with its own search engine.

According to a report by Coywolf, Apple is likely working on launching its own search engine. The report claims that the iPhone maker has put up job openings for search engineers and the listings stress on integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP).

The report further claimed that Apple’s search engine will likely act as ‘personalised data hub’ and will be similar to Google Assistant on Android devices. The Apple, however, is yet to make an official statement on this.

Why Apple might launch its own search engine?

According to the Coywolf report, Google has been paying billions of dollars to Apple to remain the default search engine on Safari for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. However, the deal between the two tech giants will likely end soon as it creates “a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Google’s rivals in the search engine market”, reported Reuters.

The Reuters report further claimed that Apple received the “substantial majority” of the 1.2 billion pounds (USD 1.5 billion) that Google paid to be the default search engine on a variety of devices in the United Kingdom (UK) in 2019.

“Given the impact of preinstallations and defaults on mobile devices and Apple’s significant market share, it is our view that Apple’s existing arrangements with Google create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for rivals affecting competition between search engines on mobiles,” the UK markets regulator said, as reported by Reuters.

The report further said that “enforcement authorities should be given a range of options to address the Apple-Google arrangement, including requiring ‘choice screens’ in which users decide which search engine to set as default during device setup or restricting Apple’s ability to monetise default positions”.

(With Reuters inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma