New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tons of people across the globe use tech giant Apple's products. Users of the brand can also purchase subscriptions and apps using their Apple ID. However, in order to buy apps, users have to make payments through credit and debit cards. In recent news, the tech giant will now stop accepting all the payments through credit and debit cards from June 1, 2022.

In order for users to enjoy their subscription for a longer period of time, users have to add funds to their Apple ID balance.

“Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers,” Apple said

"To continue enjoying your subscriptions, you can pay with your Apple ID balance. You can add to your Apple ID balance using App Store Codes, Net Banking, and UPI," it added.

The tech giant also mentioned that users have the facility to add funds automatically to their Apple ID balance by setting up Auto Reload.

Why did Apple stop debit and credit card payments in India?

Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced two directives -- auto-debit mandates and the second on card tokenisation.

While issuing recurring payments in India, people who are Apple users have to use two-factor authentication and set up a new e-mandate. Apart from that, customers also have to give consent while for each purchase above Rs 5,000.

Earlier in an email, the tech giant informed all its users that “Due to the RBI regulations, Apple Search Ads will soon no longer accept payments from credit cards issued by banks in India.”

