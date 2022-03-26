New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Cupertino-based giant Apple is going to bring a subscription model for its hardware products like iPhone and iPad very soon according to a Bloomberg report. Using this subscription model, people will be able to use iPhones or other Apple products without even paying a hefty amount to buy them. If reports are to be believed, Apple is going to bring a monthly subscription model for its iPhone and iPad products at a very affordable price.

Users will be able to subscribe to hardware with the same Apple ID and App Store account they use to buy apps and subscribe to services, the report added. However, if the subscription is rolled out the program will differ from an installment program because the charge of the subscription will not be the cost of the device split in 12 months. Instead, it will be a monthly fee depending on the device a user is picking.

Apple already offers subscriptions for software services like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus and Apple Arcade. However, now it may introduce a new subscription service in the hardware product line.

The step can be expected amid the rise in subscription-based services in the tech market. This can expand the market for Apple's iPhone users and also for their other products as the price of these high-end products will be cut drastically. They will become affordable for a large section of the market.

However, it must be noted that no official statement has been made by the company about this subscription plan service. Nevertheless, reports claim that the work to execute this plan is in full swing. According to these reports, as quoted by Dainik Jagran, Apple's new subscription service for iPhone and iPad can be started by the end of this year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha