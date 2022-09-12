Apple To Roll Out iPhone Subscription Soon | All You Need To Know

Tech giant Apple is reported to bring out a monthly iPhone subscription bundle, with a package combining hardware and services like Apple One this year. The hardware subscription, which would allow customers to acquire iPhones and other items from Apple for a monthly fee, has floated around in rumours for a while but has yet to become a reality, reports AppleInsider.

While the tech giant had an opportunity to introduce such a service during its iPhone 14 event, it may still make an appearance in the coming weeks, the report said. Apple is supposedly thought to be "actively testing" the service, according to Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg.

While being tested, Gurman said he still expects it "to launch either later this year or next year." The proposed subscription was not announced or mentioned during the iPhone event to "reduce launch day complexity," since it would be an "entirely new way to buy an iPhone".

Given the expectation of an October event for iPad and Mac launches, there could be a high chance Apple could use that presentation as a venue for a subscription launch, as per the report. Apple already offers several direct ways customers can get the latest flagships, including the iPhone Upgrade Program and instalment programs, like Apple Card.

However, the subscription would differ as customers would not just pay a portion of the hardware cost, but also for a suite of services on top, the report noted.

