Apple To Roll Out iOS 16.2 With 5G Support; List Of iPhone Models To Get It First

The tech giant Apple has confirmed that the company would be enabling all the 5G enabled iPhones to use 5G services in India. This came after the company announced that it is working with Airtel and Jio to bring 5G support to the iPhones for users across the country. The users will get access to the 5G network with the rollout of iOS 16.2.

Earlier, Apple released the beta version of iOS 16.2 for developers and beta testers. Apple has confirmed that it will roll out the OTA update in mid-December which will ultimately fulfill the promise made by the company. With the 5G accessibility, iOS 16.2 is expected to bring many new features including the freeform app and updated home button. "5G will be enabled through a software update and will begin to roll out to iPhone users in December," the company said in a statement.



Which iPhones Will Get The iOS 16.2 Update First:

With the plan to provide accessibility to all the 5G enabled iPhones, Apple is going to release its latest iOS for iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (third generation) users will receive a 5G software update by next month.

iPhone users can stay in touch, share, and enjoy content with superfast downloads and uploads, improved streaming, and real-time connectivity with 5G. Not only this, the phones will get a better gaming experience with less latency.

Recently Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel announced that India would be getting 5G services by the mid-December this year. Vittal also mentioned that Apple users will also get 5G access by this time.

The new update would bring features like Lock Screen Sleep Widget, Live Activities Integration for Sports Games, and Freeform App For iPhone.