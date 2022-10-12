Apple To Roll Out 5G Software Updates For Indian iPhone Users In December

Apple will start rolling out the upgrades for its iPhone models in India in December to make them compatible with 5G networks, the company said on Wednesday. The decision of the tech titan comes amid the Centre's nudge to handset players to ensure smooth 5G experience for telecom subscribers in India.

The tech giant said that it will push software upgrades to recent models, including the iPhone 14, 13, 12 and iPhone SE, which, industry sources say, do not support the network currently.

Apple said it is working with carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed.

"5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December."

Meanwhile, on October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of 5G services in the country. At the 5G service launch, leading telecom operator Reliance Jio said it would make the service available in four cities and rival Bharti Airtel in eight.

Although millions of subscribers in India have 5G-ready phones, many devices by prominent brands are not supporting the service at present. Airtel's website earlier showed that "Apple is yet to update software" for all of Apple iPhones' 12 to 14 models under its 5G compatible section.

Meanwhile, Samsung too many models were not ready, Airtel stated, while more than three dozen models of China's Xiaomi and Vivo were shown as ready for use with its 5G service.

Amid India's push to all these tech titans, top bureaucrats from India's telecoms and IT departments will chair a meeting on Wednesday for early 5G adoption, asking executives from Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as domestic telecom operators Reliance, Airtel and Vodafone Idea to be present, as per a Reuter report.