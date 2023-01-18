Apple To Postpone The Launch Of AR Glasses Due To Technical Challenges: Report

The tech giant Apple which has launched its M2 Pro and M2 Max chipset along with the new generation MacBook Pro and Mac mini is reportedly planning to postpone the launch of its highly anticipated augmented-reality (AR) glass because of the technical challenges.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the tech giant is already in plans to launch the low-cost model of the mixed-reality headset by the end of 2024 or the early 2025. However, the AR glasses were expected to launch first as a part of the mixed reality headset but the plan is on hold, says the report.

"The shifting plans highlight the difficulties Apple faces in entering a new industry. The company believes that AR and VR devices will be a big moneymaker, but "the technical challenges of producing a consumer-friendly product have befuddled much of the tech world," according to the report.

Virtual and augmented reality will be included in Apple's mixed reality headgear and is likely to be announced at the Spring event this year. However, the technology will still be expensive for Indian users and may debut with a price tag of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Notably, the tech giant Meta has already stepped into the space with its VR headset in 2022 and is available in the market with a price tag of $1,500.

Meanwhile, Apple has quietly released the new generation MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which are more efficient than the predecessor M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. The company also claims that the new devices will be up to 6x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, and that colour grading will be up to 2x faster.

"MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering professionals to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.