Apple To Manufacture Its 'AirPods' In India, Confirms IT Ministry: Report

Apple will be manufacturing its AirPods in India The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology according to a report by Reuters citing CNBC TV 18. It came after the Japanese website reported the production of AirPods and Beat headphones to be moved to India.

Recently, The tech giant has announced that it will be manufacturing its flagship phone iPhone 14 in India. It was launched on September 7. Notably, Apple is already manufacturing its iPhone 13 in India and even planning to assemble the iPads.

As per the report by Bloomberg, iPhone exports from India have surpassed $1 billion in the past five months and are expected to reach $2.5 billion in this year.

The tech giants assembler Foxconn was already planning to assemble Beats and AirPods due to the rising tensions with China. Countries like India, Mexico, and Vietnam have now become important amidst the Covid-19 lockdowns.

However, Apple’s Taiwanese contractual manufacturers including Foxconn, Wistron Corp, and Pegatron Corp are already manufacturing iPhones in southern parts of the country.

According to the report, Apple has been building the supply chain for nearly 20 years. It would take about eight years to move only 10% of Apple's production capacity out of China, where 98% of the company's iPhones are made. But leaving China, where Apple has built an extensive supply chain for nearly two decades, isn't easy.