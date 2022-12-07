Apple To Make 'Made In America' Chipsets, Confirms CEO Tim Cook; Details Inside

The tech giant Apple which is clearly expanding its portfolio of production all over the world has now announced that the chipsets that are used by all the iPhones, iPads, and other devices will now be made in the United States. This came after the CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to announce about the move.

In a Tweet he mentioned, “Apple silicon unlocks a new level of performance for our users. And soon, many of these chips can be stamped Made in America”. With this, he also announced that the company would be making a more effective relationship with TSMC (which produces chips for the iPhones).



Apple would be setting up a new plant that will be manufacturing more advanced and efficient chips and it is expected to be operational by the mid of 2024.

On the other hand, Tim Cook has also tweeted about the opening of TSMC's plant in Phoenix, Arizona. , "The opening of TSMC's plant in Arizona marks a new era of advanced manufacturing in the US — and we are proud to become the site’s largest customer".

Notably, TSMC is a leading chipset manufacturer and has over $40 billion in funding under its name, that too outside Taiwan. With the new plant under construction, the company is planning to produce over 600,000 microchips a year.

Apple, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Marvell, and MediaTek are some of the clients of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC). Once both plants are operational, the company estimates that 10,000 high-tech jobs will be created.

Recently, Apple has managed to increase its lead time for its in-demand Pro models. Notably, the company has reduced the lead time from 35 days to 29 days even after the disruptions coming at the way of their (Foxconn) largest manufacturing plant in China.