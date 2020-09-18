Not only products but Apple will also provide its customers with Apple Specialists who will not only guide the users in their purchases but will also provide support and guidance in learning more about product features to set up new devices.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Ahead of the festive season, tech giant Apple on Friday announced that it will launch its first exclusive branded online store in India on September 23, offering a full range of products, support and premium experience to consumers and the large aspirational fan base across the country.

Until now, Apple products are sold through e-commerce stores like Amazon or Flipkart, but with the September 23 launch of its first online store customers will be able to purchase all Apple products in the online store itself.

Not only products but Apple will also provide its customers with Apple Specialists who will not only guide the users in their purchases but will also provide support and guidance in learning more about product features to set up new devices.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23!”, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted today.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

What will the first online store in India offer?

Apart from all the products, the Apple India store, the 38th online store worldwide would have specialists to lend expert advice and support to the Indian customers.

From learning more about product features to set up new devices, customers can receive guidance directly from Apple, including online support in English and phone support in Hindi and English.

Those who buy Apple products will be eligible for a 30-minute, one-on-one online session with a trained executive to explore more about the device, set it up and or solve any other query.

The online store also provides the ability to custom-configure any Mac with just a few clicks.

With financing options and available trade-in programme, the Apple Store Online offers a range of affordability options.

Students can shop for a Mac or iPad with special pricing, and receive discounts on accessories and Apple Care+ that extends warranty with up to two years of technical support and accidental damage cover.

Apple currently has third-party reseller outlets and online channels to sell its devices in the country and its own branded online store will certainly help the company in giving a controlled experience of its devices and services.

For logistics support, Apple has partnered with Blue Dart to be its on-ground fulfilment partner. Given the current pandemic situation, customers can expect safe, contactless deliveries in 24-72 hours from the date of purchase of all premium and new products, including the ones (Apple Watch Series 6 and new iPad Air) launched earlier this week.

"We are super excited to bring Apple Store Online to India. We love the passion Indians have for our products and supporting them has been our passion too. The Online Store will ensure seamless, safe and contactless delivery of our products in these Covid times as safety of staff and customers is our topmost priority." Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail + People, said as quoted by news agency IANS.

Posted By: Talib Khan