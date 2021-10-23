New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple is planning to introduce one of its pocket-friendly iPhone models --- the iPhone SE. The company is working on the iPhone SE 2020 lineup of smartphones for quite some time now, and the smartphone is expected to launch in 2022 by the name iPhone SE 3.



According to some leaked reports, iPhone SE 3 will release between March and April, which is roughly the same time that the iPhone SE 2020 was launched last year. The brand new iPhone SE 3 is expected to come with an LCD display, upgraded connectivity, and internals. If you are also interested in buying the new iPhone SE 3, then have a look at these expected specifications of the smartphone.



According to the report from Chinese publications, the iPhone SE 3 will be similar in design to the iPhone XR with a wide notch cut out but, the new iPhone SE 3 will have a smaller screen size. iPhone SE is expected to have a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded on the home button, similar to the older model.



The report further suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor similar to the iPad model. However, there is no information on whether the iPhone SE 3 will be equipped with Face ID. Apart from that, the brand new iPhone SE 3 will have a 5G connectivity to make the experience of the users more enhanced.



iPhone SE 3 expected price:



It is expected that the tech giant will keep the price of the iPhone SE 3 similar to the iPhone SE. If leaks are to be believed then, iPhone SE 3 will launch at CNY 3299, which is roughly Rs 38,600. However, in India, the price may hike a bit more. Meanwhile, iPhone SE 2020 model is currently available at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB storage model, whereas the 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 44,900.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen