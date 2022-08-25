Apple iPhone 14 Launch Date Announced: Check List Of Expected Devices

Apple has finally given good news to all those waiting for the iPhone series 14 launch. The countdown begins as the tech giant on Wednesday officially unveiled the date for its annual event.

The company sent media invitations to the most awaited event which is to be held on September 7 at 1p.m ET where it is likely to launch iPhone 14. The launch event with the tagline 'Far Out' will be streamed on Apple's website, CNBC reported.

Apple has been conducting the events virtually ever since the pandemic hit the world but starting with this year's WWDC, the company has shifted its focus to a more hybrid approach, calling select media to attend the events.

While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be the headline product unveilings at Apple's September event, there could be other announcements, including an iOS 16 release date and more, MacRumors reported.

Here's the list of what the company may have in store at the September 7 events:

Go for launch. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on September 7 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T9o7qJt72E — Apple (@Apple) August 24, 2022

-iPhone 14 series

According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 50 percent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature "pill and hole-punch" shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be USD 1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).

-Airpods Pro 2



Reports also reveal that Airpods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip that with self-adaptive noise cancellation, better performance and improved power consumption.

- Apple Watch Series 8



Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "Pro" Apple Watch model. In a Twitter thread, a user said that not only will the next-generation Apple Watch come with the same design as its predecessor, but that it will also not come with any new sensors.

The user also claimed that there will be no titanium variant of the watch and that instead, it will come in aluminium and stainless steel variants. The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and Product (RED) colour options while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite colours.

- New Macs and iPads



As per some reports, Apple is also likely to announce new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro.

NOTE: The event will be streamed online at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday and will end by 12:30 AM, September 8. You can watch the event on apple's official website, YouTube, Apple TV and Apple TV App.

