New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple, which is known for making luxurious smartphones, is all set to launch its iPhone 13 series and AirPods 3 in September this year. Generally, the smartphone maker launches its gadgets in September only.

Last year, the company had launched iPhone 12 which was a great hit as the critics lauded its camera quality and battery life. Now, reports suggest that iPhone 13 will have a 6.1-inch display whereas iPhone 13 mini will have a 5.4-inch OLED display with 60Hz.

Meanwhile, iPhone 13 Pro will have a 6.1-inch OLED display while a 6.7-inch OLED display will be there in the 13 Pro Max. Reports suggest that all versions of the iPhone 13 will have a strong battery life along with excellent camera quality. However, the Pro variant may get a ProMotion screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

Talking about the AirPods 3, then as predicted by Digitime, the device will be launched at the iPhone 13 line-up launch event in September this year. The first generation Apple AirPods was launched in back 2016 alongside the Apple iPhone 7. This time, Apple earbuds will be introduced with different designs and specifications and will be a hybrid of the standard and Pro Airbuds.

It is estimated that Apple AirPods 3rd will be priced at Rs 15,000, which is the same as the AirPods 2. On the other hand, the shipments of Flexible PCBs (FPCB) and SiP modules used in the upcoming AirPods have started and will be increased towards the end of the third quarter and fourth quarter of this year.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen