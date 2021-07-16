The UNiDAYS platform from Apple will investigate your claims whether you are a student or not. For this, you will have to provide a University ID or Acceptance letter. The company is offering standard Airpods (without wireless charging).

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Apple has rolled out a new offer for its fans in India and is giving free Airpods under its “Back to School” programme. Students who are studying in colleges and universities are eligible for this offer. However, if you want to get your hands on Apple's free Airpods, then you have to first buy a Mac or an iPad.

The UNiDAYS platform from Apple will investigate your claims whether you are a student or not. For this, you will have to provide a University ID or Acceptance letter. The company is offering standard Airpods (without wireless charging). However, you can upgrade to the wireless charging variant by shelling out an extra Rs 4,000. Those who are interested in AirPods Pro will be required to spend Rs 10,000.

The original price for the AirPods, AirPods Wireless Charging, and AirPods Pro are Rs 14,900, Rs 18,900, and Rs 24,900, respectively.

Apple is also giving 20 per cent discount on Apple Care, Apple pencil and keyboard, Apple mouse under the year-long education offer. Also, Apple TV+ can be subscribed for just Rs 49. Apart from this, a free Apple Arcade subscription is being given for three months. Once you complete the three months, you can renew the subscription which will cost you Rs 99 per month.

“These are all evergreen education offers available all year round, that customers can now add to the Higher Education offer,” Apple said.

The eligible products under Apple's new “Back to School” offer are:

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

Mac Pro

Mac Mini

iPad Pro

iPad Air

To avail of this offer, consumers can verify their institute from the UNiDAYS page. For this, the user has to enter the name of the university and follow all the instructions. After that, the verification will be completed.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen