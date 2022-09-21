Apple To Fix iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max's Camera Bug By Next Week

Some users of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max took to social media to complain about the camera bug.

By Ashita Singh
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 01:38 PM IST
Minute Read
Apple To Fix iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max's Camera Bug By Next Week

American tech giant Apple launched its new 14 series on September 7 and it became an instant hit until customers found a bug in iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max's camera. But now, the smartphone makers have announced that by next week they will be bringing a fix for the camera shaking issue that some users are facing on their iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, the new cameras on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones have an issue with third-party apps that causes their autofocus or OIS systems to go wild and vibrate uncontrollably. Apple is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

Earlier, some users of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max took to social media to complain about the camera bug. Users have complained about the bug hindering camera features in social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, but it doesn’t appear to affect Apple’s preinstalled camera capabilities.

Also Read
Buying iPhone 14? Get It Delivered To Your Doorstep Within Minutes |..
Buying iPhone 14? Get It Delivered To Your Doorstep Within Minutes |..

This issue makes the video captured with the smartphone's camera unusable and worse and may even damage the hardware. However, this problem does not seem to affect the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus variants.

Apple's own camera app is working fine, which suggests that this is a software issue rather than a hardware one as it only affects third-party cameras. Of course, installed apps shouldn't be able to cause your camera to go haywire, so this is probably a bug with the camera API, reported GSM Arena. Apple has said that a fix is coming next week, so those users will need to hold off until then.

Also Read
Realme GT Neo 3T With 80W SuperDart Charge Launched In India; Know Price,..
Realme GT Neo 3T With 80W SuperDart Charge Launched In India; Know Price,..

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro, which includes a 48-megapixel sensor for the main lens for the first time, is one of the main upgrades for this year’s device. The phone also gets a software interface at the top of the device known as the Dynamic Island, which works with an updated camera cutout to show information such as map directions or AirPods status. The iPhone 14 Pro starts at $999, with the Pro Max model costing $1,099 in the US.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.