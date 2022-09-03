Apple To Declare THESE iPod Models Obsolete By End Of September

Tech-giant Apple is all set to declare its one of the most popular products 'iPod'. These mini gadgets were used by several users worldwide and also made listening to music easy on the go. Now, as per a report from MacRumours, the tech giant is planning to declare some of the older generations of the iPods as an obsolete products. Other models include the iPod nano, models of the final iPod shuffle, and fifth-generation iPod, touch models.

A memo was sent to authorised service providers, which stated that the tech giant has decided to drop the late 2012 model of the iPod shuffle, seventh-generation iPod nano, and the fifth-generation model iPod touch, on September 30, claims the MacRumours report.

Meanwhile, back in 2017, Apple decide to mark the iPod nano and iPod shuffle as obsolete products. On the other hand, the iPod touch remained in the market until the beginning of this year.

When the tech giant decided to discontinue the Apple iPod touch, the company's marketing chief Greg Joswiak said the "spirit of iPod lives on" in other Apple products.

Meanwhile, the tech giant is all set to unveil the new iPhone series at its launch event. A bunch of media invitations have been sent by the company, which informs that the event will take place on September 7 at 1 PM ET. During the event, the tech giant will introduce the iPhone 14 and the rest of the series. The launch event with the tagline 'Far Out' will be streamed on Apple's website, CNBC reported.

Ahead of the launch, a few pictures of the iPhone 14 Pro surfaced online the images and videos of the iPhone 14 are doing rounds on the internet. The images have been of both the back and front of the smartphone have been leaked online. People are eagerly waiting for the tech giant to officially unveil the features of the iPhone 14 series.