Apple To Bring USB-C Port to AirPods, Mac Accessories by 2024: Report

According to a report, Tech Giant Apple may introduce a USB-C port to its new AirPods and Mac accessories latest by 2024. According to Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), the company may introduce USB-C to the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods. Not only limited to it, the Mac accessories like Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad will also see USB-C ports in the first half of next year.

"It's safe to say that these accessories will migrate to USB-C in their next release," Gurman said. As the European Union prepares to make USB-C charging mandatory on new smartphones, tablets, and headphones introduced into the territory by the end of 2024, there has been a move to remove the Lightning port. According to the report, before the EU law comes into effect, Apple will replace its AirPods.

“Apple should include a USB-C port in the iPhone because the European Union has passed a resolution on USB Type-C as a standard charging port,” says Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod. This debate sparked after one of the Twitter users questioned if the iPod would succeed if Apple is forced to use USB 1.0 instead of the fast FireWire technology.

"I don't see a problem. The world has converged on USB-C. The physical and user limit has been reached. The next step is a wireless connection, not another physical connection. So, I'm not too worried about this rule. They are simply forcing Apple to do the right thing. Honestly, this is late,” Fadell posted on Twitter.