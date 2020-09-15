Time Flies Event: Apple Watch Series 6 launched at $399 and a cheaper version Watch SE launched at $279.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple is holding its second virtual event of the year tonight where the company will be launching the next generation of its Apple Watch, along with a new iPad Air model and a much-anticipated Apple One service bundle.

The event, where the Cupertino-based giant will launch the Apple Watch Series 6, started 10:30 pm IST and is available for livestream on YouTube, and on Apple's website.

Here are the highlights of Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event:

11:33 pm: The new iPad Air now features a 7MP front and 12MP back cameras, along with 4K 60p video recording and stereo speakers too.

11:31 pm: iPad Air priced at $599, to be available from next month.

11:28 pm: iPad Air comes with USB-C, advanced cameras, Apple Pencil which attaches magnetically on the side.

11:26 pm: A14 Bionic processor with 5nm tech. In fact, Apple just premiered the A14 Bionic SoC with the new iPad Air.

11:24 pm: iPad Air has 2 times faster graphic performance, best for editing 4K videos and gaming experience. Can do 11 trillion operations per second.

11:22 pm: iPad Air retains the Touch ID fingerprint sensor, but it now resides inside the tiny power button at the top.

11:20 pm: iPad Air launched. Comes in green, sky blue and rose gold colours. Features a Liquid Retina display with True Tone, and no home button

11:17 pm: Apple Pencil adds to the features. A12 bionic, Keyboard and Pencil Support. $329 and $299 for students.

11:15 pm: 8th gen iPad comes with iOS 14, which gives you an altogether better experience.

11:09 pm: New iPad launched - iPad 8th Generation. Two times better graphics for a better gaming experience. A12 bionic makes it two times faster than the bestselling Windows laptop, 3 times faster than the top selling Android.

11:07 pm: Fitness Plus app Service available for $9.99 per month. To be available in select countries by the end of the year. You can transfer your Apple Fitness+ playlist to Apple Music to listen anywhere, any time.

11:05 pm: Fitness Plus Features: Yoga, cycling, dance, treadmill walk and most importantly it comes with music.

11:02 pm: Apple now launches its workput app - Fitness Plus. It gives you all the fitness and workout data, including your heart rate, on your watch screen.

11:01 pm: US preorders begin today, and sale begins from Friday, September 18. India details to come soon.

10:57 pm: Apple Watch SE with GPS will cost $279, while the Watch Series 6 costs $399. That should make a difference of at least Rs 10,000 in India between the prices of the two watches. Apple says that the Watch Series 3 will also continue to sell.

10:55 pm: Apple Watch SE starts at $279 while Watch Series 6 starts at $399. For Apple Watch SE, the company also offers finance facility.

10:53 pm: Apple Watch SE launched. It comes with almost all features of Watch Series 6, uses the Watch Series S5 chip. Allows you to make phone calls, messages etc.

10:52 pm: For the very first time, Apple brings Watch in PRODUCT RED variant alongside a few other colour options.

10:49 pm: GMT face, typograph face, emoji face, interchangeable bands. added in the new Watch Series 6 which comes with Watch OS7. It comes with a solo loop which adds to the comfortable fit and comes in seven colour variants.

10:46 pm: Watch Series 6 Features: 2.5 times brighter display, shows elevation change, tracks blood oxygen level.

10:43 pm: Apple launches Watch Series 6. The watch tracks your blood oxygen (SPO2 level).

10:37 pm: Tim Cook is speaking from the glass corridors of the Apple Park and not from Steve Jobs theatre.

10:35 pm: Tim Cook says the event will be focused on two products - Apple Watch and iPad.

10:33 pm: 'Time Flies' event begins with pre-recorded from Apple Park. Apple Watch and iPad to be launched.

10:11 pm: The event is said to be a pre-recorded video from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. The livestream of Apple's 'Time Flies' event can be watched through Apple’s website, YouTube channel, and Apple TV app.

09:34 pm: Reports suggest that along with Watch Series 6, the company could also unveil Apple Watch SE models during the event, which may be cheaper than the regular models of the smart watch.

09:30 pm: Apple could make announcements around iOS 14, Apple Watch Series 6, AirTags, Apple TV, MacBook and many more.

