New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: New generations of iPod Air and Apple Watch are likely to be unveiled during Apple's 'Time Flies' event, which is schedulled to held on Tuesday. The Cupertino company is not likely to launch Apple Watch Series 6 and a highly anticipated affordable version of Apple Watch, which may be called Apple Watch SE. Along with the Apple Watch, two new iPads will also be launched at the Apple event.

The new iPads expected to be launched today are - Air 4th Gen: A14 and USB-C and iPad 8th Gen: A12X and Lightning. Apple Watch Series 6: S4 will also be launched in 2 sizes in both BT and LTE versions will be launched. Apple Watch SE may also be launched in two sizes and BT and LTE versions.

How and where to Watch Apple 'Time Flies' event live streaming

Apple's 'Time flies' event will be held virtually at 10:30 pm (IST) in the same way — just like how it hosted the company had hosted its WWDC 2020 in June. The Time Flies event will be live-streamed via Apple Events site. It will also be live-streamed on Apple's official YouTube channel. You can also watch Apple Time Flies event from the below-embedded video link as well as on our live blog that will be up before the event starts.

Besides the launch of new iPads and Apple Watch series, Apple may also unveil Apple One, the new unified subscription offering. Apple One will offer Apple Music and Apple TV+ subscription in the basic package, while additional access to Apple Arcade may be offered in a premium package. It may also include access to Apple News+ and more cloud storage.

