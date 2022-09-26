Apple Store Diwali Offers: Here’s Everything You Need To Know About This Sale!



THE festive season is around the corner and the urge to buy new cool gadgets, especially phones, tablets, and smartwatches, is getting bigger. If you are someone who was waiting for a sale to buy some new cool stuff at massive discounts, this is the time. Apple has offered some massive discounts as a Diwali Sale. Here's the list of things you should read before purchasing anything.



Apple Store Offers:



For a limited time only, Apple stores are offering more flexible ways to pay. Now you can get 7% instant savings up to ₹7000 on the purchase of over ₹41900 on all the products with HDFC or American Express credit cards. You can even opt for a no-cost EMI from almost every leading bank in India.



You can choose to pay the sum using low monthly installments (EMIs) and save a decent amount of money to cover your interest with No Cost EMI for 3 or 6 Months.



If you are planning to buy a new iPhone, you can exchange your current device for instant credit and enjoy the exchange bonus as well.



Not only limited to this but there are also more things on offer this Diwali in Apple Store:



Free Engraving:

Now you can personalise your Apple products whether it is an iPad, AirPods, Apple Pencil, or an AirTag by engraving a unique mix of emoji, numbers, and text in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, and various other languages for free.

Exchange Your Current Device:

With Apple trade-in, you can swap your old phone with a new iPhone with exciting exchange bonuses and instant credits.



Personalised Set Up Session:



With the new device in hand, now you can book a free session with the specialists and explore the features you want to know about.

Customise your Mac:

Now you can get your hands on the customised Mac with this sale going on. Be it the memory, additional storage, or extra powerful graphic card everything can be added or removed from your Mac as per the requirements.

Recently, Apple launched its flagship smartphone series ‘iPhone 14’. It includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. It has been available in the market for a week now. Apple has also aggressively reduced the prices of their iPhone 13 series and still offering a decent discount on the same.