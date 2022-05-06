New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Here's big news for all the people who use Apple App Store. Apple App Store has stopped accepting card payments for subscriptions and in-app purchases using Apple ID in India. Hence, the Indian users will not be able to use their credit or debit card to purchase apps from the App Store, buy any media content from Apple, or get Apple subscriptions such as iCloud+ and Apple Music.

Apple made this move because of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new auto-debit rules that came into force last year, which are disrupting online transactions. Regarding recurring transactions and the RBI’s mandate, Apple had given a statement on its support page. The statement reads, "Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers”.

Because of this change, Apple App Store users can top their Apple ID balance, and pay for app services like iCloud, AppleTV+, Apple Music, etc. by using UPI or net banking only.

To avoid issues due to the auto-debit rules, Netflix also introduced UPI AutoPay support for recurring payments. Moreover, Google has also shifted its payment mechanism as it is also affected because of the RBI update. Many users are facing problems in making recurring payments and purchases through their cards on Google Play and YouTube. Google updated on its blog, "Due to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, automatic payments in India will be limited to INR 5,000 per transaction. The e-mandate notification also requires Google to set up an e-mandate for your card. This affects all users, but there are some differences depending on whether you’re a new customer or an existing user.”

Posted By: Simran Srivastav