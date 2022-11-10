Apple Starts Testing 5G Services In India; Official Update To Roll Out By December

The wait by Apple users for 5G services in India is finally over as the tech giant has finally rolled out the iOS 16.2 beta version for some of the compatible phones. This update will allow all the Jio and Airtel users to use the recently launched 5G network. However, Apple has promised the rollout by the end of this year.

As reported earlier, the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 12 series are compatible with the beta version of the new update and would be the ones that get the update first.

Notably, the new update is limited to the testers and developers in order to check if there are any bugs or glitches. If found free and stable, the feedback gets issued and the company will take it forward.

If you want to try out this beta version, you can do that if you have a valid Apple ID and an iPhone. All you have to do is go to beta.apple.com. Visit beta.apple.com/profile to download the created layout. After downloading the file, select Settings > General > Software Update and download the update and install it. However, we advise you not to do that, as the update may have bugs and glitches which can affect your daily operations.

Recently, Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel has hinted that Apple would soon be releasing an OTA update that will let all the iPhone users to opt-in and use its 5G services by mid-December. After this, the company has released an official statement that said, “We are collaborating with our Indian carrier partners to deliver the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled through a software update and will be available to iPhone users in December".