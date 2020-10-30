Apple iPhone 12 Sale: As per the Apple India Online Store, you can buy iPhone 12 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options as well as the Blue, Green, Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED colours.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple on Friday started the sale of its flagship smartphone iPhone 12 on the Apple India Online Store. Apple had earlier this month started taking pre-orders for the iPhone 12 with the deliveries starting from October 30, depending on variant and colour choice. Now, the company has started taking orders for the iPhone 12 and all colour and storage options of the Apple iPhone 12 are up for order.

As per the Apple India Online Store, you can buy iPhone 12 in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage options as well as the Blue, Green, Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED colours. According to pricings by company, the iPhone 12 is available at Rs 79,900 for 64 GB storage option, while the 128GB iPhone 12 costs Rs 84,900. The top-end model of iPhone 12, the 256 GB storage variant is available at Rs 94,900. The estimated deliveries for the iPhone 12 will take nearly four days and is scheduled to happen from November 4 onwards, depending on your address and pin code.

Apple is also offering trade-in options, which will allow you to give in your old phone as an exchange for the iPhone 12. Under the trade-in option, you can get up to Rs 22,000 discount, depending upon the condition of your old phone and the amount will be adjusted in the final bill that you need to pay. In case the condition of your old phone does not match, what you confirmed, when verified in person at the time of delivery, you have to pay a readjusted amount based on the new valuation.

You can also avail the AppleCare+ coverage which will extend the warranty to 2 years. The AppleCare+ coverage includes damage protection, battery coverage and priority access to Apple experts and costs Rs 16,900.

A wide range of payment and financing options including EMI options for credit and debit cards, card on delivery and RuPay cards is also available for the payment methods. However, Apple is not offering cash on delivery (COD) as a payment option because of the contactless delivery requirements due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

In case you are confused about any particular iPhone variant or would like to get some clarification on which iPhone has what specs or which would work best for your usage scenario, there is the option to chat with the iPhone Specialist. This is part of the Apple India online store Shopping Assistance options. You will be able to connect with Apple Specialists and get help, in English and Hindi languages.

