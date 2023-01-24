Apple Starts Rolling Out iOS 16.3 Update: Here's What's New

The American technology giant has officially started rolling out the much-awaited software update, iOS 16.3 for the compatible iPhones globally. The new update for the users brings major bug fixes including crash detection, a set of new features, and also the support for the newly launched next-generation Homepod.

Apple, which is known for its security issues with updates, has introduced two-factor authentication as well as the new Unity wallpaper, in honour of Black History Month in the United States. With this, Apple is also releasing software updates, including iPadOS 16.3 for iPads, macOS Ventura 13.2 for Apple Macs, and WatchOS 9.3 for Apple Watches.

Here’s everything that the iOS 16.3 will add to your iPhone:

1. Users can strengthen the security of their Apple ID accounts by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices.

2. Support for Apple's HomePod (2nd generation).

3. To prevent inadvertent emergency calls, emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing it.

4. The iOS 16.3 update resolves an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes made with the Apple Pencil or your finger did not appear on shared boards.

5. Fixes an issue where the wallpaper on the Lock Screen appears black.

6. Fixes an issue in which horizontal lines may appear while waking up the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

7. The Home Lock Screen widget's inaccurate display of the status of the Home app is fixed.

8. A problem where Siri might not respond appropriately to music requests is fixed.

9. Fixes issues where Siri requests in CarPlay might not be properly understood.

Eligible iPhones For iOS 16.3:

The iOS 16.3 software update is available for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE (3rd generation), and iPhone SE (2nd generation).

Go to Settings > General > Software update to manually download. I