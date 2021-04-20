Apple Spring Loaded Event: Are you excited for the forthcoming event? Ahead of the Spring Loaded event of Apple, here is all you need to know about when and where to watch this event

New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: The much-awaited Apple Spring Loaded event is set to take place today i.e. on April 20. The makers of the iPhone 12 will begin the event at 10 am PDT which will be available for viewers in India at 10.30 PM. This event will take place virtually from Apple's campus in Cupertino, California, US.

This highly-anticipated event is expected to unveil the new series of iPad, Apple TV, AirTags, and a new series of AirPods which could be called AirPods 3.

Ahead of the Spring Loaded event of Apple, here is all you need to know about when and where to watch this event:

When will the Apple Spring Loaded Event will take place?

The Apple Spring Loaded will take place on April 20. The event will begin at 10 AM PDT. However, the viewers in India will be able to watch the event at 10.30 PM on April 20.

Where can you watch the live stream of the Apple Spring Loaded Event?

The Apple Event will be streamed on various platforms. You will be able to watch it on the official website of Apple on your Apple device like iPhone, Mac and iPad. If you are not an Apple user, then you can watch it on your smartphone by clicking on the official website of Apple in your web browser.

Not only this. you can even watch the Apple event on YouTube. Apple will live stream its event on its official channel on YouTube.

What to expect from Apple Event?

This will be the first event of Apple in 2021 and Apple is likely to unveil various hardware products in its launch today. From the new series of iPad to AirTags, Apple is all to treat its users with a new range of products. Apart from this, it is also expected that Apple will unveil the iOS 14.5 update for iPhone.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma