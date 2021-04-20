Apple 'Spring Loaded' Event: The iPad Pro 2021 is expected to feature a mini-LED display, a new Apple chip, support 5G mmWave support and come in multiple display sizes.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple is hosting its ‘Spring Loaded’ event tonight where it is expected to unveil the next-generation iPad Pro with mini LED display. The Cupertino-based company will hold the virtual event from 10:30 pm IST onwards.

As per reports, other than iPad Pro, Apple may also launch its new AirPods, Apple TV and the highly anticipated redesigned iMac. It may also unveil the rumoured AirTags - the Bluetooth tracker to take on Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag and Galaxy SmartTag+ and the iconic Tile.

Next on the list, the much-anticipated iMac upgrade is expected to feature Apple's M1 chip along with a 24-inch screen. The company is also expected to bring a series of colour options of the new iMac.

Apple is also expected to unveil AirTags, which look to be coin-sized tracking devices you can stick on stuff you don't want to lose — your tortoise, your phone, your coffee cup or perhaps small children. It could come with a waterproof built and have magnetic charging. The Bluetooth tracker is also rumoured to have a removable battery.

And while you might be tired of watching your coworkers' sleepy heads in Brady Bunch-like rectangles on your monitor, Apple's product launches, even the virtual ones, are a different breed, says Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives.

“In this virtual environment Apple's product launches have been very successful in courting developers and consumers around its new product lineup," Ives said. “Apple is a unique brand and product launches, even virtually, are the linchpin."

Besides the iPads — including refreshes for the iPad Pro, the iPad mini and the low-cost iPad — Ives also predicts a new Apple Pencil, a stylus for freehand art and writing with certain iPad models — and some hints around the new AirPods 3 wireless earbuds he expects to be launched in a separate virtual event in early summer.

Then, in the fall, Apple will likely hold its much-anticipated iPhone event, unveiling the iPhone 13. It has not yet said whether it'll be in person or not, but for the millions of Apple fans, developers and others who tune in on their events online anyway, it likely won't matter.

“The viewership for Apple's product launches are in the tens of millions, which speaks to the excitement these virtual events have brought, although it can't match the Broadway feel of a live Cupertino unveil," Ives said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta