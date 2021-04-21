If you have missed the Apple Spring Event 2021 then, don't worry, as we have brought you detailed information regarding the event. Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Apple hosted its much-awaited Spring Loaded event on Tuesday night, wherein the company announced exciting products, such as AirTags, M1 powered iPad Pro with a mini LED display, iMac, Purple iPhone, etc. Not just this, Apple also announced a new podcast subscription service and Apple TV 4K with a Siri remote. The TV has exciting features, such as high frame rate HDR playback and many more. So if you missed the event then, don't worry, as we have brought you detailed information regarding the Apple Event 2021.

iMac

The company has introduced the iMac with an M1 chip for an 85 per cent faster experience. Not just this, iMac is now available in seven different colours-- orange, pink, yellow, purple, silver and green. Apple further asserted that they have added a 1080p FaceTime camera for a better experience. Also, the new iMac has six speakers with advanced algorithms. iMac will be available by the second half of May.

Price: Rs 1,19,900, 256 GB for Rs 1,39,900 and 512GB for Rs 1,59,900

Purple iPhones 12

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are now available in Purple colour. In this event, no new iPhone was launched, it is expected that by the end of the year company might launch one.

Price: Mini iPhone for Rs 69,900 and normal iPhone Rs 79,900

Apple TV 4K

Finally, the company has launched the Apple TV in the Spring event. The product supports Dolby Vision and is packed with an A12 Bionic processor. Also, with your iPhone, one can adjust the brightness settings on your TV. Not just this, this TV comes with an improved Siri remote which will be accessible even in the dark.

Price: 32GB for Rs 18,990 & 64GB for Rs 20,900

For those who want to buy the Apple Siri Remote individually then, it will cost them Rs 8,500

iPad Pro

The company has launched a new iPad with an M1 chip that will improve the speed of the device by 50 per cent. Further, iPad Pro is equipped with 5G technology and will support Xbox and PlayStation. iPad Pro will be available for users from May.

iPad Pro (11-inch) Price: 128GB+WiFi for Rs 71,900 and for Cellular+WiFi model for Rs 85,900

iPad Pro (12.9 inch) Price: 128GB+WiFi for Rs 99,900; Cellular+WiFi for Rs 1,13,990 and 2TB for Rs 1,98,900

AirTags

This product will help the users to locate their lost items via the 'Find My' app. You can easily connect AirTags with Bluetooth from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. This product will be available from April 30, 2021, on apple.com

Price: Rs 3,190 & for pack of four it will cost Rs 10,900

Podcast Subscription

This subscription will be available in 170 countries by next month. Users will get an ad-free experience and high-quality content.

