Apple iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 To Be Launched On September 7? Here's What We Know

American tech giant Apple is all set to hold its iPhone 14 event in early September that will unveil next-generation iPhones and its other products. According to noted tech journalist Mark Gurman, Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its latest line of smartphones on September 7.

As with the company's other events that have taken place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan is for this event to be streamed online, Gurman reported. However, the company was yet to officially confirm the launch date.

In the most awaited Apple event of the year, the company is rumoured to announce the iPhone 14 lineup, which is expected to include: the base iPhone 14, a new big-screened iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro, and an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Pro phones may be getting some of the flashier upgrades, as they're rumoured to lose the notch in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout, gain an always-on display, and have the next-generation A-series processor, as per reports.

Reports say that the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology. Notably, there will be no 5.4-inch iPhone mini as the smaller iPhone 12 and 13 mini devices have not sold.

At the event, Apple is also rumoured to announce updates to the Apple Watch. There are three Apple Watch models in the works, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Pro version that is expected to feature a larger body, updated design and a rugged build.

The company is also reportedly working on the next generation of the AirPods Pro, which could come with lossless audio support, a new entry-level iPad that could ditch the headphone jack, and more, so there are many potential products Apple could reveal at the upcoming event, as per The Verge.