Apple Sale: Get Massive Discounts On iPhone 14 Series, iPad, MacBooks And Watches; Check Offers Here

THE CALIFORNIA-based tech giant Apple has been adding plenty of new devices under its portfolio including the new-generation MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Additionally, the company also announced the new generation of the HomePod. But now it seems Apple is attracting a larger user base by offering massive discounts on the products on its online store including the iPhone 14 series, iPad 10th generation, MacBook Air M2, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.

Apple is notably providing hefty discounts of up to Rs 12,000 and up to Rs 10,000 on a number of products when upgrading iPhones. Additionally, HDFC Credit Card holders can receive a Rs. 7,000 discount while purchasing a flagship iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus, or the iPhone Pro Max.

The tech giant is also discounting the iPad 10th generation by Rs 3,000, the iPad Air by Rs 4,000, and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch by Rs 5,000. The iPad 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi model is now only Rs 41,900, but the iPad Air 64GB Wi-Fi only model and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 128GB Wi-Fi only model are still available for Rs 55,900 and Rs 1,07,900, respectively.

You can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 if you're going to purchase an Apple MacBook Air M2 or a 13-inch MacBook Pro. Accordingly, the starting prices for the base models of the aforementioned Macs are Rs. 1,09,900 and Rs. 1,19,900.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 are now available for Rs 84,990 and Rs 41,900, respectively, thanks to discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000.

For music fans, the Airpods Pro Generation 2 are also available with a one-time discount of Rs 2,000, bringing the cost of the well-known earbuds to Rs 12,900.