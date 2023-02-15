Apple Rolls Out New iOS Update With Improved Crash Detection, But You May Face Issues Using THIS App

APPLE, a California-based technology giant, which has been working on a series of new updates, has officially released the latest software update for iPhones, known as iOS 16.3.1. However, it is a minor update that includes numerous bug fixes, addresses difficulties with iCloud and Siri requests for Find My, and adds further Crash Detection enhancements.

The company has listed down the key points which have been improved with the new iOS update. Here are a few of the things that have been enhanced.

1. iCloud Settings incorrectly display

2. Siri requests for Find My may not work

3. Improved Crash Detection for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Notably, the tech giant rolled out iOS 16.3 two weeks back with the addition of Security Keys for Apple ID and support for the new HomePod, bug fixes in the Freeform, Lockscreen lines, prevention of inadvertent emergency calls, emergency SOS calls, Siri, and CarPlay.

However, crash detection and connectivity issues seem to be a problem for Apple as of now. Apple with the recently rolled out updates has claimed that it has improved the crash detection feature and other connectivity features including the CarPlay but failed to show accurate results.

Many users in other countries have reported false alarms caused by the feature, and legal authorities have received an increase in false reports, which Apple has recently addressed and stated that the company would work on the feature based on user feedback.

Here’s how to download the new iOS update on your iPhones and iPads:

1. Visit the settings of your iPhone or iPad.

2. Tap On General

3. Click On The Software Update

4. Follow the details and update your device as suggested

Do note that users have been facing issues while using Google Photos after installing the latest version of the iOS update.