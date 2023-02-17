Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.4 Developer Beta With New Emojis, Upgraded Keyboard And More

APPLE, a California-based technology company which is known for providing consistent software and security updates has reportedly released the new developer beta software version iOS 16.4 which includes quite a few features and bug fixes.

The new beta update comes with updated keyboards, MapKit, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, Passkeys and Authentication Services, Pencil, Safari Web Extensions, SKAdNetwork, and StoreKit.

"Starting with iOS & iPadOS 16.4 beta, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable developer betas straight from Software Update in Settings," according to the release notes.

Here is the list of new add-ons that have been introduced with the new iOS 16.4 beta version:

1. Keyboard:

The all-new software version includes the most recent Unicode 15.0 Emoji (with new emojis), as well as autocorrect for the Korean keyboard dedicated to testing and feedback, as well as predictive text support for the Ukrainian keyboard. In terms of regional Indian languages, Apple has added transliteration patterns for Gujarati, Punjabi, and Urdu.

2. MapKit:

The iOS 16.4 beta comes with an improved MKOverlay object which would definitely enhance the user experience, especially with mapping and location-based service.

3. Passkeys And Authentication:

In addition to new AuthorisationController APIs for SwiftUI views and WebAuthenticationSession APIs for web-based authentication flows from SwiftUI views, Apple has also implemented new passkey AutoFill functionality for iOS web browsers.

4. Apple Pencil:

"Tilt and Azimuth" support are now available for Apple Pencil hovers, and new StoreKit 2 APIs are accessible for in-app purchases that are advertised.

5. Matter Accessories:

A Matter update that supports "both manual and automatic Software Updating" for Matter accessories is included in the beta version.

Additionally, Apple Music, Podcast, HomeArchitecture, and CarPlay will also see updates with a few add-ons in their user interface.

The all-new iOS 16.4 would arrive in spring as per the company for both iPhone and iPad users.