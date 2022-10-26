Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.2 'Beta' For Developers; Users Can Now Report If Emergency SOS Is Triggered By Accident

Apple has rolled out the beta version of iOS 16.2 with enhanced features. It also aims to check the credibility of 'Emergency SOS feature'.

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 04:39 PM IST
Soon after the tech giant Apple has launched its new update iOS 16.1 for its iPhone user, the California-based company has rolled out the beta version of iOS 16.2 for developers. The all-new beta update is set to come with emergency activation feedback along with the Freeform app.

The Freeform app is similar to a clipboard that will allow users of iPhones to take notes, sketch/draw, save anything important, and more. Additionally, iOS 16.2 is set to feature an updated Home app which is faster, more reliable, and will be able to connect with more devices given the devices are also working on iOS 16.2.

Furthermore, Apple aims to enhance it's recently launched Emergency SOS with more precision. With this update, Apple is planning to take feedback from the users of its latest iPhone 14 series to know if the Emergency SOS gets triggered accidentally or not.

Apple wants to know when you’ve accidentally triggered the Emergency SOS on your iPhone. The upcoming next major iOS update will let you send a report to the company when Emergency SOS has been activated accidentally.

When consumers turn off the Emergency SOS option in iOS 16.2, users will be prompted for comments, according to a 9to5Mac report. According to the source, the system will launch a Feedback Assistant and question, "Did you deliberately activate Emergency SOS on your iPhone?" and this information will be directly received by Apple.

With the most recent iPhone 14 series, Apple debuted the crash detection feature. If a car crash is detected and the driver is not responding, the feature launches Emergency SOS. It makes contact with emergency services and alerts chosen contacts to the location.

