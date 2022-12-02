Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.1.2 With Security Updates And Improved Crash Detection; Details Here

The tech giant Apple has rolled out an improved update for all iPhone owners. The new iOS 16.1.2 update has been rolled out to fix some security issues and to improve the crash detection feature for its latest flagship iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro users.

The nature of the security updates has not been disclosed yet. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro phones will now feature precise crash detection. Reportedly, some people have witnessed the activation of crash detection features while they were in an amusement park enjoying different rides.

The update also fixes some compatibility issues which users were witnessing. Reportedly, some users were facing issues in connecting their iPhones to their car’s infotainment system. Not only this, but the users were also facing problems accessing the notifications during calls.

Recently, Apple has introduced its beta version of iOS 16.2 to testers and developers, and could soon be rolled out for every user by the end of this month. The all-new iOS 16.2 is said to come along with the Freeform app, new Home app architecture, live sports, sleep widget, and much more.

Apple recently released bug fixes in iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 16.1.1 corrects a few unidentified bugs that iPhone users have been experiencing. For instance, a widespread Wi-Fi bug has affected users. Some users were unable to maintain connections to their Wi-Fi networks due to the random disconnections caused by the Wi-Fi bug.

To download the latest version of the update, follow these instructions:

1. Open the Settings menu.

2. Select General.

3. Select Software Update.

4. Select Download and Install, then follow the on-screen instructions.