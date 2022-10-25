Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.1 For iPhone Users: Checkout The New Features Here

As promised, The tech giant has finally rolled out the latest version of its operating system which includes iPadOS 16, along with iOS 16.1 and watch watchOS 9.1. As promised the company rolled out it with some bug fixes, new features, and better connectivity.

Just as the rumours anticipated, the new version of iOS 16.1 comes with the iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Fitness+, Wallet, Clean Energy Charging, Books, and major bug fixes.

Here is the in-detail feature breakout for iPhone users:

1. iCloud Shared Photo Library:

- iCloud Shared Photo Library is a separate library that allows for the seamless sharing of images and movies with up to five other users.

- When you create or join a library, setup rules make it simple to include old pictures based on the commencement date or the subjects of the pictures.

- Library filters for swiftly navigating between your Personal Library, the Shared Library, or both libraries at once.

- Everyone may add, edit, favourite, caption, and delete photographs thanks to shared editing and rights.

- The Sharing toggle in the Camera allows you to select whether to automatically share images when other participants are identified nearby via Bluetooth or to send photos you snap directly to the Shared Library.

2. Live Activities

With the help of third-party apps, iPhone 14 Pro models can access Live Activities (are available in the Dynamic Island and on the Lock Screen).

3. Fitness+

Even if you don't own an Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+ is now supported on the iPhone.

4. Wallet:

With the help of messaging apps like Messages and WhatsApp, you can securely save your vehicle key, hotel room key, and other keys in your Wallet.

5. Home:

A wide range of smart home accessories may cooperate across ecosystems thanks to Home, the new smart home networking standard.

6. Clean Energy Charging:

By only charging when lower-emission electricity is available, a new setting called "Clean Energy Charging" can aim to lessen your carbon footprint.

7. Bug Fixes:

1. In Messages, the discussions list may contain deleted conversations.

2. When utilising Reachability, Dynamic Island content is not available.

3. CarPlay may not connect when a VPN app is being used.