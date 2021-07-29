Apple usually rolls out new updates for its users for enhancing their experience. Recently, the company has rolled out the 4th beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey.

New Delhi |Jagran Technology Desk: Apple usually rolls out new updates for its users for enhancing their experience. Recently, the company has rolled out the 4th beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. Under this update, changes have been made for Safari wherein a new widget option for podcasts has been added. Apart from this, notifications, focus mode as well as some other service changes have been introduced.

The company has made features available for the people who have joined Apple's public software testing programme and they can test out the new features in the latest build. On the other hand, the new updates also added the option of "Share Focus Status" with personal contacts. According to a report by 9to5Mac, a new icon will appear for the "Smart Rotate" when a user will try adding a widget stack to your home screen.



The iOS beta 4 upgrade has excited users as it has brought various new changes as well as features. In this update, users operating safari will now be able to see the Share button in the tab bar and can reload that button aside from the URL. Meanwhile, if a user taps on a website then the tab bar will be minimized. On the other, the option of “Show Bookmarks” will appear if a user long presses on the URL bar making it easier.

The company has also updated the account design in the App store as well as the notification icon. On the other hand, Cupertino giant has also made changes in the camera icon which is on the lock screen to remove the shutter button.



Apple has also changed the “Return to Home Screen" action for the shortcut. In the iPhone 12, the company has added support for MagSafe battery packs. Meanwhile, the design of the Safari browser has also been a change for the iPad making it similar to the macOS Monterey Safari design.



On the other hand, the company has introduced a new toggle that will help in disabling the notifications during screen sharing. Meanwhile, a user can easily choose that whether to share their Focus status with contact just by tapping on the contact name.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen