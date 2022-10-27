Apple Revamps iCloud Website For Web; Here's How It Looks Now

The IT giant Apple just launched an improved and updated version of its iCloud website after launching new iPhones, iPads, and other gadgets, enabling customers to access all the information stored on their Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, iPods, and more. The users will get an option of remote access including mails, contacts, calendars, and more. Although the new upgrade is better looking, and is currently under beta testing, but is available to all users.

All users are now taken to the updated iCloud website after visiting the official website and logging in. It presents programmes as editable tiles that resemble the iPhone's home screen widgets. This feature provides instant access to all of Apple's iCloud apps, including Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, Drive, Notes, Reminders, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and Find My.

With the new design, a user can access all the data remotely. Adding on to that, users can keep a check on storage on the platform, different plans, and even data recovery. The redesign allows for customization, so clicking a "+" will add objects to the screen and clicking a "-" will delete an existing tile. As a result, users can change the tile size to suit their needs by making it smaller or larger.

Even though the revamped iCloud preview is still under beta testing, the small amount of testing felt stable. However, there is no official launch or statement from the company as of now.

Apple had a busy week, as it rolled new updates like iOS 16.1, iOS 16.2 beta for developers, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura. Not only this, Apple has launched new iPhones, iPads, Apple 4KTV and other devices in a month.