Apple Releases New iOS Update Version 16.0.3 For iPhone 14 Series; Here's Why

Apple has released a new version of its iOS update for iPhone users aiming to fix some bugs and problems. The new iOS version 16.0.3 is now available in India and according to some reports, it is able to fix issues that were up with iPhone 14 series users. The issues that iPhone users reported were Carplay low voice issue, delayed notification during calls issue, and the mail app issue.

Another important issue that almost every iPhone 14 series user was facing was the camera. It showed a pop-up notification that showed the camera may be slow to launch, switch between modes, and more. The Mail App was also facing some glitches. However, it has been solved with the new iOS 16.0.3. This version is only available for the iPhone 8 and series above that.

The users can check for the new update by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Go to the Settings

2. Tap On General

3. Scroll down and tap Software Update

Furthermore, Apple is also expected to launch an update to enable all its 5G capabilities. Recently, the CTO of Airtel has clarified that the 5G will not work on iPhones until the giant comes up with a software update.

Meanwhile, Apple is expected to launch its iOS 16.1 update in India this month (it is already available for users on the beta channel). The beta update has already shared a sneak-peak of the Live Activities feature which shows the user's live data be it sports or the location of Uber on the lock screen.