Apple Releases iOS 16.2 Beta: 5 New Add-Ons That Are Worth Your Attention

With the series of new launches, the California-based tech giant Apple has now released the beta version of its much-awaited iOS 16.2 for many users across the globe. There are plenty of new features including the improved AirDrop feature, the addition of the Freeform app, new data protection policies, and more.

Apple has limited the duration of the "Everyone" setting for AirDrop to 10 minutes with the release of the beta version. The feature will be accessible not only on iPhones but also on iPads and Macs. With this feature, the AirDrop switches back to 'Contacts only' to only receive media from the contacts after 10 minutes.

Another feature that the update brings along is the Freeform app. It is a seamless flexible canvas for users to add images, files, and stickers on. Additionally, Apple’s new karaoke mode is set to enter with this update. With Apple Music Sing, users will be able to sing millions of songs including duets with the original artist, or mix things up. They will be able to adjust the vocals so that they can set the whole vibe for themselves.

Recently, Apple has announced that it would be making it's iCloud end-to-end encrypted for the increased security of users. It will include Photos, device backups, messages backups, iCloud Drive, Notes, Reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri Shortcuts, Voice Memos, and Wallet Passes. With this, a user can hide their notifications under the newly added Always-On Display on the iPhone 14 Pro variants.

With the addition of SharePlay support in iOS 16.2, users can now play supported multiplayer games with the people they are on a Facetime Video call with. This feature is available through Game Center. Additionally, the update enhances communication between your Apple devices and other smart home accessories.