Apple Permanently Shuts Down Its 'Dark Sky' Weather Application; Know Why

With the series of multiple launches, updates, and new products the tech giant Apple has officially shut down its popular weather application called Dark Sky. Notably, the company removed it from the official App store in September last year. The California-based tech giant acquired Dark Sky in 2020. After getting access to the application, the company used its features in its pre-installed Weather app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

"The features of Dark Sky have been incorporated into Apple Weather. Apple Weather provides notifications, high-resolution radar, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, next-hour precipitation, and hyperlocal forecasts for your current location. On devices running iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura, Apple Weather is accessible. Here are some pointers to get you started if you're new to Apple Weather " said Apple.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone manufacturer previously announced that the Dark Sky app would be discontinued on January 1, 2023. The weather app will no longer work for current users as of today even though it was removed from the App Store in September of last year.

In addition, the business will discontinue Dark Sky's application programming interface (API) for independent weather apps on March 31, 2023, and will replace it with its own WeatherKit API, according to the report.

While this was going on, the weather app announced in August 2020 that Android users would no longer be able to access the app and that active subscribers would receive a full refund.

(With Agency Inputs)