New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple is going to host its first launch event of the year 2022 today, on March 8. The event is called 'Peek Performance' event which will be live-streamed. This one is going to be Apple's spring event which is expected to introduce many new products and upgrades. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Apple Event on March 8, 2022: Date, time of the event

Apple's event will take place on March 8 alongside Internation Women's Day 2022. The event will start at 10 AM PST or 11:30 PM IST. Usually, the event lasts for an hour and a half.

Apple Event on March 8, 2022: How to watch live stream

Apple's online event will be live-streamed on various internet platforms. You may watch the event on Apple's event website at apple.com/in/apple-events/ or on the Apple TV app on your iPhone. You can also watch Apple's live event on its Youtube page whose link is given below. The page allows you to set a reminder for the event so that you don't miss the launch.

What to expect from Apple's first event in 2022?

The event is likely to launch a new iPhone SE model with support for 5G connectivity. The company may also launch a new 5G-enabled iPad Air model. Along with this, Apple could also introduce a new Mac Mini variant or a new chipset for the Macs.

Features of expected products

iPhone SE 3 5G

This 3rd generation iPhone SE can come with major changes in both processor and camera. However, the hardware of the iPhone may stick to the old design. It is likely to be similar to iPhone SE 2020. This model may come with A15 Bionic chipset. Also as mentioned above the model will support 5G connectivity.

iPad Air model

The iPad Air model reportedly will introduce no design changes. iPad Air got a huge upgrade in late 2020. However, it could be 5G-enabled this time.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha