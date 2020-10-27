The trade-in value of iPhone 11 Pro Max is the highest at Rs 63,000, followed by Rs 60,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, Rs 37,000 for iPhone 11 and Rs 24,000 for iPhone XR.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Apple on October 13 launched its much-awaited iPhone 12 series with 5G support, an A14 bionic chip and a new design with flatter curves. The highly-anticipated series starts from $699 onwards. In addition to the three regular variants like the previous series, Apple also launched iPhone 12 Mini which was priced at $699 with features similar to that of iPhone 12, except a 5.4-inch display.

The prices of iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in India are as usual higher than most other countries. However, in order to boost the demand, Apple is offering up Rs 63,000 discounts in exchange for their old phone.

Apple has also shared a list of discounts on old iPhones and other Android smartphones on the purchase of iPhone 12. Buyers can avail the trade-in offer on select Apple stores. Those who are planning to buy iPhone 12 can know the exchange value of their old smartphones by putting the EMI number in the asked input box.

Apple exchange offer on iPhone 12

Under the trade-in offer, buyers can avail of discounts between Rs 3,000 to Rs 63,000 in exchange for their old iPhones. The trade-in value of iPhone 11 Pro Max is the highest at Rs 63,000, followed by Rs 60,000 on iPhone 11 Pro, Rs 37,000 for iPhone 11 and Rs 24,000 for iPhone XR. A discount of Rs 5,000 can also be availed in exchange for iPhone SE.

