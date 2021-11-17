New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Apple’s latest iPhone 13 is available at an effective price of ₹ 55, 990 in India. The customers in India can find themselves effectively paying ₹ 55,990 for an iPhone 13 if they avail both the cash back as well as the exchange offer. Originally launched in India with a pricing upward of ₹ 79,990, customers can effectively save up to ₹24,000 on an iPhone 13.

Where to avail iPhone 13 discount?

The customers in India can save up to ₹ 24,000 on an iPhone 13 while making purchase on iStore, the official site to buy Apple products.

Explained: Apple India iStore iPhone 13 discount

According to the Apple India iStore, customers can get a cashback of ₹ 6,000 on the purchase of iPhone 13 if they make their purchase through an HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. It adds that the customers should receive their cashback within 120 business days from the last date of transaction.

An exchange offer of up to ₹ 18,000 brings the price of iPhone 13 down to ₹ 55,990 on Apple iStore. The individuals exchanging iPhone XR may avail the maximum discount of ₹ 18,000 while making a purchase from iStore. The old device, however, should be in good working condition without any internal damage. The individuals exchanging other Android or iPhone smartphones may also avail exchange discounts depending on the respective value of the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 13 series: Price in India

For the base model of 128 GB storage, Apple iPhone is priced at ₹ 79,900 in retail. The 256 GB and 512 GB storage models have been priced at ₹ 1,09,900 and ₹ 1,19,900 respectively.

The base model of 128 GB variant of iPhone 13 pro has been priced at ₹ 1,19,900. The 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage variants have been priced at ₹ 1,29,900, ₹ 1,49,900 and ₹ 1,69,900 respectively.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma