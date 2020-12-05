Apple said that the touchscreen issue may occur in the iPhone 11 units manufactured between November 19 and May 2020 and that the eligible users will be offered free service.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Tech giant Apple has announced a screen replacement program for iPhone 11 units that may be facing touchscreen issues due to a problem with the display module.

In a statement released on Friday, the company said that the touchscreen issue may occur in the iPhone 11 units manufactured between November 19 and May 2020 and that the eligible users will be offered free service.

"Apple has determined that a small percentage of iPhone 11 displays may stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module. Affected devices were manufactured between November 2019 and May 2020," the statement read.

"If your iPhone 11 has been exhibiting this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provide will provide service free of cost," it added.

If an eligible customer's iPhone has any damages which impairs the ability to complete the repair, such as a cracked screen, that issue will need to be resolved prior to the service, the company said. The customers are asked to back up their iPhone to iCloud or their computer before the service.

The program does not extend the standard warrant coverage of the iPhone 11, the release stated.

iPhone 11 was unveiled on September 10, 2019 alongside the higher-end iPhone Pro. Pre-orders for the phone had begun on September 13 and the phone was released on September 20. It had drawn generally positive reviews after its launch.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja