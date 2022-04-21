San Francisco | Jagran Technology Desk: Global Tech giant Apple is likely planning to launch its first full-screen iPhone till 2024. As per popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in the year 2024, Apple will unveil its first full-screen phone in iPhone 16 series.

The upcoming iPhone may house an under-display front camera with a full screen, he added.

"I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP &amp; algorithm are critical for quality improvements," the analyst said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, he had said that "under-display Face ID coming in 2024 (iPhone 16), and this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose".

Kuo has also predicted this year's iPhone 14 will have an upgraded front-facing camera with auto-focus capabilities and a wider aperture.

According to reports, all four models -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- will have an upgraded front-facing camera sensor with f/1.9 aperture and support for autofocus.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are also expected to come with an upgraded rear camera configuration and possibly feature a 48MP wide lens as the primary sensor with support for 8K video recording.

Also, some other reports suggest that Apple is dropping the Mini and replacing it with a normal iPhone 14 Max and that the iPhone 13 Mini will be the company's final device with the Mini label attached.

(With Agencies Inputs)

