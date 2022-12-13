Apple May Soon Launch MacBook Air, iPad Pro With OLED Display: Report

The California-based tech giant Apple may soon introduce the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models with the top-notch OLED display, claims a report. This came after a well-known tipster said that Apple may use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology offered with many flagship phones with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Notably, Apple has only used OLED displays in its Watches and previously launched iPhones.

NDTV reported that Apple may release its 13-inch Macbook Air trim with an OLED display in 2024, citing Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young. The tech giant might release its iPad Pro trims with OLED displays in the same year.

“Apple will introduce a 13.3 inch OLED MacBook Air in 2024, along with its 11-inch and 12.9 inch OLED iPad Pros… Big year for OLEDs," the source added. Adding on to that, by expanding its portfolio, the tech giant is expected to launch the rumoured model in a new category.

According to Ross Young, Apple may take this step in order to boost the display performance, brightness, and the lifespan of its devices. Adding on to that, there are slight possibilities that it would reduce the power consumption of the devices by 30 percent.

Recently, the popular Tata Group, one of India's largest businesses, will reportedly open 100 stores that will only sell Apple-manufactured products. For this, the group is in talks with its sub-brand Croma. Notably, the report also stated that the stores will be smaller as compared to the Apple partners.

According to a report by Economic Times, a joint venture to assemble Apple's iPhones is already being discussed by the group and Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corps. After the deal gets closed, Tata will produce iPhones for the first time in India.