Apple May Release iPhone 15 Series With Type-C Port: Report

The tech giant Apple which earlier said in a statement that it had no option other than to comply with the new EU rules has now confirmed that its new flagship iPhone 15 series would feature the Type-C port. However, the report suggests that Ming-Chi-Kuo, an Apple analyst has confirmed that the pro and pro max models of the iPhone 15 series will feature fast charging Type-C port whereas the iPhone 15 will feature a normal port which allows only slow charging.

Earlier, Apple used to provide a lightning port that was used to link host computers, external monitors, cameras, USB battery chargers, and other peripherals to Apple mobile devices like iPhones, iPads, and iPods.

According to Ming-Chi-Kuo, the tech giant would be ruling out the lightning port and will provide the USB Type-C port which may allow the users to get high-speed standard connectivity with other devices available in the market. He mentioned that iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max/iPhone 15 Ultra may feature high-speed Type C connectivity.

Additionally, he said that the iPhone 15 standard model might have a USB 2.0 port, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max might have USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 support.

However, the tech giant has not made any official statement on whether these ports will only be available in Europe or it would be worldwide. However, Apple has said that it would completely shift to USB-C by 2024 to comply with the laws.

Recently, the Indian Government has also released a broad consensus which said that it is considering standardising the USB-C ports for all devices which includes phones, smartwatches, speakers, and laptops.