Apple May Not Launch iPhone SE 4 In 2024; Know Why

Apple may postpone or cancel the launch of fourth generation of iPhone SE.

The California-based tech giant Apple has been witnessing a lot of problems in the production of its products and supply chain for months now. According to a report, Apple’s most affordable iPhone SE series which is launched every two years will not be launched due to several reasons. Notably, the iPhone SE has so far seen three models under the SE category.

However, according to the reports, Apple may not release the fourth generation of the iPhone SE. Apple launched its most recent SE trim this year, and the following trim is anticipated to launch in 2024. Apple may cancel or delay the release of the iPhone SE 4 due to the lower-than-expected shipment of mid-range to entry-level iPhones like the iPhone SE 3, iPhone 13 mini, and the recently released iPhone 14 Plus, according to a tweet by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus), — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 21, 2022

In the Twitter thread, he also mentions, “As well as concerns that the full-screen design of the SE 4 will lead to an increase in higher costs/selling prices. As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4”.

The Apple analyst also mentioned that the company needs to think about the product development expenses and challenges that may come up during the global recession in 2023.

Targeting the recession he said, “Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023”.

According to reports, Apple created the design of its SE series based on the existing base trim of the iPhone series.