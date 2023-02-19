apple-may-launch-an-ultra-variant-of-iphone-with-its-16-series

APPLE fans who await the new iPhone models every year, a piece of big news is coming your way. Apple, along with the standard iPhone models - the typical and the Pro models, may introduce the Ultra variant. The slated launch date is expected in 2024, according to GSMArena.

Rumours are taking shape that the iPhone 16 line-up may get an additional 'Ultra' model alongside the other predictable launches. Apple is expected to introduce a costlier model over and above the Pro Max models, which may be called the iPhone Ultra.

Mark Gurman, associated with Bloomberg, stated in his newsletter "Power On", the user is ready to spend on the top-spec iPhone available. This is an indication of "ritzy models" in the pipeline, Gurman expressed in his newsletter.

Gurman's cited Tim Cook's address to investors on the rising prices of the iPhone. The people "are willing to stretch to get the best they can afford in that category", Cook said. He iterates that the iPhone is "integral" that helps individuals in payments, banking, managing smart devices and wellness.

In the past, the manufacturer has used the "Ultra" branding for its top-spec products namely the smartwatch, and the powerful M1 processor in Mac Studio. The Apple Watch Ultra retails for Rs. 89,900 on the official website. The Mac Studio starts from Rs. 389900 and goes up to Rs. 789900 if you wish to take the top spec model of the Mac Studio. The pricing varies on the different GPU cores, memory, and storage choices and can go even higher if you bundle in pre-installed software.

The spec sheet is yet to be out. However, the Ultra model may have a larger display, better cameras and a powerful chip. An additional periscope camera is expected too.

Earlier, the iPhone 15 Pro was tipped to house a USB Type-C port. The body is likely to be made up of titanium.