New Delhi | Jagran Technology desk: Multinational technology company Apple may consider discontinuing iPhone 12 Mini in the second quarter of 2021 due to the underwhelming sale compared to the other variants of the series.

Mini had received mixed reviews upon its launch alongside the higher end iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max in California on October 13, 2020. Priced 69,900, iPhone Mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone available in the market.

In his latest forecast, JP Morgan Chase supply chain analyst William Yang cut the iPhone Mini production forecast by 11 million, according to a report by Apple Insider. Yang said: "Given that demand for the iPhone 12 mini seems to be weak, the supply chain may stop production of the phone in the second quarter of 2021."

If discontinued in the second quarter, iPhone 12 Mini will be the most short-lived smartphone by Apple in its history. Priced relatively lower than other variants in the series, the iPhone 12 Mini offers a 5.4-inch screen at a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a pixel density of about 476 ppi; a dual camera setup -- 2-megapixel f/1.6 main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera -- on the rear; and a 2,227 mAh non-user-replaceable battery. Apple has improved low-light performance on the iPhone 12 Mini, and the front-facing camera includes its own Night Mode. The phone is powered by A14 Bionic processor, and is available at 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB storage variants.

Yang further said that the Apple aims to produce between 80 million to 90 million iPhone 13 series. The expected figure is higher than the 76 million scheduled for the iPhone 12 series, released in October, last year, and weeks-long delay due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The company is unlikely to release an iPhone SE model this year, Yang said.

